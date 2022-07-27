HUNT Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001946 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $49.09 million and $5.17 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,855.95 or 0.99998264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00127960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.