ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $18,836.15 and approximately $1,197.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00232167 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,907,513 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.