Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 2.6%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04). Approximately 229,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 504,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Immotion Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.56. The company has a market cap of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40.

About Immotion Group

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

