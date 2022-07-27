ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drugs to transform therapeutic paradigms and enhance quality of life in patients suffering from infectious diseases; autoimmune diseases comprising rheumatoid arthritis; cachexia associated with AIDS and cancer; and retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.