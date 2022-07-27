Innova Hits Market Cap of $232,633.23 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Innova has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $232,633.23 and $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.