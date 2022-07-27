InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.75

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNVGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.41. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 58,136 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

InnovAge Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $622.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.27 million. InnovAge had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

