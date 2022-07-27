InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.75

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.41. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 58,136 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

InnovAge Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $622.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.27 million. InnovAge had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

