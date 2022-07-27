Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO Gary S. Guthart Sells 79,412 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.34. 2,534,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,745. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

