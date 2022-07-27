Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 333,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,442,957 shares.The stock last traded at $28.48 and had previously closed at $28.66.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.