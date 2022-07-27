Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

