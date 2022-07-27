Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.