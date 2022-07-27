Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.34.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 16.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 28.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

