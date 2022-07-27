iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Increased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.93. The company had a trading volume of 47,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,610. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.