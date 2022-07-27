iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.47. 29,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,011. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $252.67.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.