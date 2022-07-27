Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average of $205.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.