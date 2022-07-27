John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90 to $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15 to $1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, hitting $117.34. The stock had a trading volume of 159,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,658. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

