KeeperDAO Price Tops $29.70 on Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,413.03 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.