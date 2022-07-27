Krystyna Nowak Buys 20,500 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Krystyna Nowak bought 20,500 shares of Record stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,760 ($17,783.13).

Record Stock Performance

Shares of LON:REC traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 642,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Record plc has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.14). The firm has a market cap of £139.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00.

Get Record alerts:

Record Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.72 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Record’s dividend payout ratio is 73.75%.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.