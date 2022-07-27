Kylin Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $37,874.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,866.84 or 1.00007325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Kylin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

