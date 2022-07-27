Lancashire Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.05 (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lancashire Stock Up 1.5 %

LRE stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 434 ($5.23). 852,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,481. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 702 ($8.46).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lancashire Company Profile

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.16) to GBX 700 ($8.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.33) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 570.14 ($6.87).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

