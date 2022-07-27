Lancashire Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.05 (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Lancashire Stock Up 1.5 %
LRE stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 434 ($5.23). 852,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,481. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 702 ($8.46).
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
Read More
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.