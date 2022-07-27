Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 434 ($5.23). 852,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,481. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.38. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 702 ($8.46).

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 615 ($7.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.33) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.16) to GBX 700 ($8.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 570.14 ($6.87).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

