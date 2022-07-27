Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $222,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in American Tower were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $256.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average of $247.62. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

