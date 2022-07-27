Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 206855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. In other news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. Also, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,610. Insiders acquired a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $134,400 over the last three months.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

