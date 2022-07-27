Liquity (LQTY) One Day Volume Hits $577,706.00

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $74.12 million and $577,706.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015934 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00031661 BTC.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,914,521 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Liquity Coin Trading
