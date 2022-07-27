Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Critical Review

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 6.04 -$2.06 million $0.01 57.85 Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.28 $780.35 million $1.35 4.07

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 12 5 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $18.09, suggesting a potential upside of 229.50%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83% Lundin Mining 27.68% 19.59% 12.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

