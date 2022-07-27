Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading Up 1.4%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

