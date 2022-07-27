Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63.

