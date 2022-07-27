Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-$741 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.86 million.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $19.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

