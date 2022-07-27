MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0100

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $337,281.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031665 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.