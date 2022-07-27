McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $256.24. 27,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.