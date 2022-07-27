Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.13-8.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.00. The stock had a trading volume of 717,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.42.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

