Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,187. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.