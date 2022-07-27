Morpheus.Network (MNW) Reaches One Day Volume of $106,090.00

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002708 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and $106,090.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

