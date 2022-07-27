Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $15.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.09. 29,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,644. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 384.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.19.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

