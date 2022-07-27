Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $207,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $203,958,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after acquiring an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 892,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 16,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

