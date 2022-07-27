Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $20.30 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $20,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WCN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,456. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.