Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after buying an additional 1,118,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after buying an additional 805,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 80.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

