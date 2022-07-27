Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Splunk worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 880,213 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after buying an additional 316,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. 31,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.