Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for 1.9% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,763. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.03 and its 200-day moving average is $328.36. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

