Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,787. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -791.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $179.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

