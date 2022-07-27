Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 72,878 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,878 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 2,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,050. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

