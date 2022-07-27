Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 8,658 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $3,238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.1 %

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,628. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.