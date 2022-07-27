Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,463 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cognex worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

