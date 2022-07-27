Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,251. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

