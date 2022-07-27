Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 348,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,691,254. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

