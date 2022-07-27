Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 0.2%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 135,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 344,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Institutional Trading of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUSI. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

