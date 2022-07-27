Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

