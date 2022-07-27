NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.58

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.58 and traded as high as $40.06. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 226,232 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 163.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.