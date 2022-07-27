NEAR Protocol Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00017798 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and approximately $299.15 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00240568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008078 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000247 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 746,420,261 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

