Newfound Research LLC Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,440. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

