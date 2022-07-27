Newfound Research LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. 22,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.